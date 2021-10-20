Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research firms have commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

