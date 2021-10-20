SOTA Finance (SOTA) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $5,311.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00193725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00093903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

