Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sotera Health worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

