South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 20%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) shares traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,295,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,741% from the average session volume of 179,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$11.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

