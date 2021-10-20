Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.