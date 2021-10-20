Southwestern Energy (SWN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):

10/18/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

9/14/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

8/31/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,417,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

