SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $681.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Plus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of SP Plus worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

