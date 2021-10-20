Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $32.45 on Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 4,042.8% higher against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $13,795.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $32.45 or 0.00050831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00193198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00094315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

