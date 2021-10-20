SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.09 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One SpaceChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $55,783.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius (D) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpaceChain Coin Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 392,306,801 coins and its circulating supply is 308,230,318 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, SpaceChain is a community-based space platform that combines space and blockchain technologies to build an open-source blockchain-based satellite network, allowing users to develop and run decentralized applications in space. SpaceChain has adopted a dual token model – ERC-20 and QRC-20 — to expand their footprint and engage with additional communities of developers. The QRC-20 SPC token and ERC-20 SPC token will have a 1:1 swap exchange rate. The token supply that will be circulating will remain at 1,000,000,000 SPC. The QRC-20 SPC tokens and ERC-20 SPC tokens will remain interchangeable through authorized wallet services. This page refers to the ERC-20 version. After the swap, some exchanges such as CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX started trade ERC-20 SPC tokens while others continued trading QRC-20 SPC tokens. ERC-20 SPC token is fully compatible with Ethereum Decentralised Finance (DeFi) products capable of automating enforceable agreements in a highly immutable, permissionless system facilitated by smart contracts. Existing ERC-20 SPC token (v1) holders can opt to upgrade their tokens on a one-to-one basis at any time with any volume, in a seamless and secure process managed by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. The upgrade takes the SPC tokens (v1) and mints the exact same number of SPC tokens (v2). During the upgrade process, the tokens (v1) are either burnt or sent to the null address 0x0 to ensure permanent removal of the annulled tokens. Holders of QRC-20 SPC tokens can upgrade to the DeFi-compatible SPC token (v2) by filling in this form. SpaceChain (QRC-20) can be found here. “

SpaceChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

