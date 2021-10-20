SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0550 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $646,747.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00100791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.80 or 1.00063864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.55 or 0.06165826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021075 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

