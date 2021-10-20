Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of CVE SDE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.