SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

RWO opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

