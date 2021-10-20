SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 13.40% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $237,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

RWR opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

