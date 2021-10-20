SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.96

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 21852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.