SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Trading 0.6% Higher

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.63 and last traded at $141.50. 20,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 25,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000.

