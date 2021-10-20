Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00090775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.17 or 0.00365405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013298 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00034323 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

