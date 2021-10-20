Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. Spectris has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.