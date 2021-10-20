Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.