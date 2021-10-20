Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.09. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.81 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

