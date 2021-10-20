SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Sells $591,569.61 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saqib Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 169,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,192. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

