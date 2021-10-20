Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 105,189 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sprott by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

