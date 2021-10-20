Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 3.8%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.18 and last traded at $126.87. Approximately 4,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $344,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,367 shares of company stock worth $17,393,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

