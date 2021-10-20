SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

