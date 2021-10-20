SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

