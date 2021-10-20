STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

