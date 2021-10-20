Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

