Stakinglab Market Capitalization Tops $261.63 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $261.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00029706 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

