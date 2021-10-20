Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.25

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $14.17. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.8181 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

