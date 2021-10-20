Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $750.95

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 750.95 ($9.81) and traded as low as GBX 726 ($9.49). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.60), with a volume of 68,576 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 750.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 703.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

