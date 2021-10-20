Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $232,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

NYSE:SWK traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.71. 19,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.