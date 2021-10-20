Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,602 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,034.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

