Stanley Tang Sells 55,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $603,822.36.

On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00.

DASH traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.68. 1,086,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

