Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Stantec worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

STN opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

