Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.31% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 92.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 112,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $2,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

SBLK stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

