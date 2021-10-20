Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

