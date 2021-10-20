StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,836 shares during the period. StarTek accounts for 3.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned 1.58% of StarTek worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 29,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,821. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

