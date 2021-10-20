State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the period. State Street makes up 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of State Street worth $56,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 171.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.62.

STT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

