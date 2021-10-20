Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0728 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $2,412.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00020381 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

