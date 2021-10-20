Stellar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $898.77 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Stellar has a market cap of $9.39 billion and $898.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00067544 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00094281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,795.17 or 0.99769460 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,689 coins and its circulating supply is 24,100,119,802 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

