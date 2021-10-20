Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC reduced its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the period. Stellus Capital Investment comprises approximately 0.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned 1.21% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $322,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 60,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $267.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

