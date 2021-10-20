Step Hero Market Capitalization Tops $11.40 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $1.55 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00191192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00092898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.