Stephens Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $126.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

CNI traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

