Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 922,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,183. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

