Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.28% of Sterling Bancorp worth $443,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 146.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

STL stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

