Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

