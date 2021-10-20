Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,050 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after purchasing an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 731,190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $20.76.

