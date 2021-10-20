Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01.

