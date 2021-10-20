Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

