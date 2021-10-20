Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

