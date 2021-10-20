Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 325,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.